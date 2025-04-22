Posted in: 11 bit studios, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: The Alters

The Alters Releases Its Third Expedition Log Video

Check out the latest video for The Alters, as this one focuses on time management and how you'll need to balance it to survive

Article Summary The Alters releases its third Expedition Log video on time management and survival tactics.

Jan Dolski uses Rapidium to create alternate versions, The Alters, to aid survival.

Explore how choices and past decisions shape Jan's journey and team dynamics.

Race against a deadly sunrise on a resource-scarce planet with moving challenges.

11 Bit Studios has released a new video today for The Alters, as we get the third Expedition Log video for the game. This one specifically looks at time management and how best to use it when it comes to your character, your tasks, and the use of the other versions of you to get things done and escape the deadly sunrise about to cook you. A little shorter than the previous two, but it gets to the point that you need to plan ahead carefully, or at least have an idea of how to move forward before you die. Enjoy the video as we're still waiting to hear about a new release date.

Jan Dolski is a simple worker who faces impossible odds. Crash-landing on a distant planet, stranded and alone, he seems trapped with no way out. Jan's only hope for survival is to employ additional helping hands on board his mobile base… but how? Improvising as he goes, Jan uses the local Rapidium substance to create alternate versions of himself: The Alters. Have you wondered how your life would change if you chose a different path in the past? Who would you become? Jan Dolski is about to face answers to these questions, which makes the predicament he is in even more daunting. Each one of his alters has a different personality and background, as his life path is a result of a specific change in Jan's life. To return home, Jan must not only get along with his alters but also face some crucial choices he made in the past. The decisions he will make based on that can occasionally put someone's life at risk. The question is – are you ready to deal with the consequences of these choices?

The planet Jan has landed on is slowly turning its face towards a giant sun. This means that radiation levels can quickly reach a critical level. Survival on this unforgiving planet is a death race, so the base Jan lives in must remain on the move. This, of course, is far easier said than done. The planet is highly inhospitable and filled with many difficult obstacles for our Jan to overcome. To move across barren landscapes, you need food, fuel, and other precious resources. Luckily, your base is ready to extract them from the surface of the planet. The only problem is that finding these required resources might prove quite challenging… and the time to do so is running out.

