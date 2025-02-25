Posted in: 11 bit studios, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: The Alters

The Alters Releases New Fourth Wall-Breaking Gameplay Trailer

What would happen if the alters in The Alters played the game? The latest trailer poses that question and the results aren't what you expect

Article Summary The Alters' new trailer breaks the fourth wall with a playful twist on gameplay and characters.

Explore Jan Dolski’s struggle to survive on a hostile planet using Rapidium to create alter egos.

Each alter has unique traits, challenging players with past choices and survival decisions.

Time is scarce as Jan races against a rising sun, seeking resources on an unforgiving planet.

11 Bit Studios dropped a brand new trailer today for The Alters, as they have decided to break the fourth wall with an interesting concept. The trailer takes an interesting turn as it poses the question: What if the alters played the game themselves? So they have created a trailer dedicated to the many personalities of Jan trying the game out themselves. It's a fun and creative way for the team to show off the gameplay and the many options in front of you as you attempt to survive and find a way off this planet before you're cooked by the sun. Enjoy the trailer, as we're waiting to find out what the new release date will be.

The Alters

Jan Dolski is a simple worker who faces impossible odds. Crash-landing on a distant planet, stranded and alone, he seems trapped with no way out. Jan's only hope for survival is to employ additional helping hands on board his mobile base… but how? Improvising as he goes, Jan uses the local Rapidium substance to create alternate versions of himself: The Alters. Have you wondered how your life would change if you chose a different path in the past? Who would you become? Jan Dolski is about to face answers to these questions, which makes the predicament he is in even more daunting. Each one of his alters has a different personality and background, as his life path is a result of a specific change in Jan's life. To return home, Jan must not only get along with his alters but also face some crucial choices he made in the past. The decisions he will make based on that can occasionally put someone's life at risk. The question is – are you ready to deal with the consequences of these choices?

The planet Jan has landed on is slowly turning its face towards a giant sun. This means that radiation levels can quickly reach a critical level. Survival on this unforgiving planet is a death race, so the base Jan lives in must remain on the move. This, of course, is far easier said than done. The planet is highly inhospitable and filled with many difficult obstacles for our Jan to overcome. To move across barren landscapes, you need food, fuel, and other precious resources. Luckily, your base is ready to extract them from the surface of the planet. The only problem is that finding these required resources might prove quite challenging… and the time to do so is running out.

