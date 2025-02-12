Posted in: 11 bit studios, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: The Alters

The Alters Release Date Has Been Pushed Back Yet Again

11 Bit Studios has once again pushed back the release of The Alters, but this time there's no new release window announced

11 Bit Studios have once again pushed back the release of The Alters, as the game currently doesn't have a set release date. The team released a cheeky letter in character, which we have for you below, basically saying that they can no longer fulfill the game in Q1 2025. The official word is that they decided the game needed more time to be worked on and polished, but in that statement, they gave no release window for the game to eventually be released. We're super stoked to see this game come out, but we wonder if we'll see it before year's end. We'll keep an eye out to see if anything changes for The Alters moving forward.

Dear Mr. Dolski,

First and foremost, we would like to express our sincere appreciation for your persistent enthusiasm and unwavering dedication to Project Dolly—as reflected in the multitude of messages you have diligently sent to our offices in recent months. Your keen interest in the mission timeline has not gone unnoticed. Following a comprehensive assessment of Project Dolly, we regret to inform you that your scheduled departure has been delayed beyond Q1 2025, with a revised launch window set for later in the year.

While we recognize that this may not be the update you were hoping for, this additional time is being dedicated to further refining mission parameters and ensuring that all essential systems meet Ally Corp's uncompromising standards. Furthermore, it is also allowing us to integrate new enhancements into Project Dolly, ensuring that your eventual deployment is more exciting and rewarding than originally projected.

As you know, "almost ready" is not part of Ally Corp's vocabulary. This additional time will allow us to ensure that every aspect of Project Dolly operates at peak efficiency, leading to an outcome that benefits both the organization and, of course, yourself. Your commitment to Project Dolly does not go unnoticed, and we look forward to providing you with a confirmed departure date in due course.

Ally Corp Communications

"Always your Ally"

