The Among Us Collector's Editions Won't Be Released Until Spring 2022

Maximum Games, Innersloth, and Dual Wield Studio have several collector's editions of Among Us on the way, but not until next year. Each one is getting released a t a different point in time for a different price point depending on which one you're looking at. The first one will be The Crewmate Edition ($30) which will be released in the UK and Europe on December 14th, with a Japanese and South Korean release following shortly on December 16th, and the US, Canadian, and Latin American release will follow on January 11th, 2022. The Impostor Edition ($50) and Ejected Edition ($90) will be launching in Spring 2022 across multiple territories. We have more info on all three below as you can currently pre-order them here.

Among Us: Crewmate Edition – $29.99 USD Among Us base game and all DLC items: Airship, Polus and MIRA HQ Skins, along with the Hamster Pet, Bedcrab Pet, Brainslug Pet, Stickmin Pet and Mini Crewmate bundles

Retail Exclusive Downloadable Content

3D Lenticular Case

Impostor Syndrome Sticker Sheet by Alyssa Herman

1 of 12 Special Mira HQ Holographic Access Cards by Hannako Lambert and PuffballsUnited

Folded Skeld Map Poster by Cannon Kissane

Redeemable Code for 6 PC/Phone Wallpapers by Amy Liu Among Us: Impostor Edition – $49.99 USD Among Us base game and all DLC items: Airship, Polus and MIRA HQ Skins, along with the Hamster Pet, Bedcrab Pet, Brainslug Pet, Stickmin Pet and Mini Crewmate bundles

Retail Exclusive Downloadable Content

3D Lenticular Case

Impostor Syndrome Sticker Sheet by Alyssa Herman

1 of 12 Special Mira HQ Holographic Access Cards by Hannako Lambert and PuffballsUnited

Folded Skeld Map Poster by Cannon Kissane

Redeemable Code for 6 PC/Phone Wallpapers by Amy Liu

Crewmate vs Impostor Lanyard by Hannako Lambert

Purple Crewmate Plush by Hannako Lambert

Spinning Into Space Enamel Spinner Pin by Cynthia Her

Limited Edition Impostor Edition Box Among Us: Ejected Edition – $89.99 USD Among Us base game and all DLC items: Airship, Polus and MIRA HQ Skins, along with the Hamster Pet, Bedcrab Pet, Brainslug Pet, Stickmin Pet and Mini Crewmate bundles

Retail Exclusive Downloadable Content

Limited Edition Among Us SteelBook by Hannako Lambert and PuffballsUnited

Impostor Syndrome Sticker Sheet by Alyssa Herman

1 of 12 Special Mira HQ Holographic Access Cards by Hannako Lambert and PuffballsUnited

Folded Skeld Map Poster by Cannon Kissane

Redeemable Code for 6 PC/Phone Wallpapers by Amy Liu

Crewmate vs Impostor Lanyard by Hannako Lambert

Purple Crewmate Plush by Hannako Lambert

Spinning Into Space Enamel Spinner Pin by Cynthia Her

Crewmate Fleece Blanket by Hannako Lambert

Red Impostor Beanie by Hannako Lambert

Limited Edition Ejected Edition Box