Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Camlann Games, GorillaSoftWorks, The Ancients
The Ancients Released Into Early Access On Multiple PC Platforms
Camlann Games has released The Ancients for Early Access, as you can try the game out across Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.
Article Summary
- Experience leading a clan in 'The Ancients,' a prehistoric survival game.
- Now available in Early Access on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.
- Make pivotal decisions for survival during the Ice Age's harsh conditions.
- Advance your tribe with technology, culture, and migrate across Earth.
Indie game developer GorillaSoftWorks and publisher Camlann Games have officially released The Ancients into Early Access this week. In case you haven't seen this one yet, the game will have you going way back to the early days of humanity's rise on Earth as you lead a clan of prehistoric people as you attempt to make it through the last piece of the Ice Age. The choices you make will affect how everyone survives, including what animals to hunt, resources to gather, shelters to find, and more. Whether or not you make it through the cold and rough conditions totally depends on how well you're able to make your tribe adapt to their surroundings and survive the long cold. We have more information about the game for you below, as well as the latest trailer above, as you can play this version of the game right now on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.
The Ancients
- Survival: Navigate different biomes, adapting to different climates, weather, and seasons. Forage for food, and hunt historically accurate animals – or be hunted.
- Tribal Life: Control one or more clans within your tribe. View their happiness by how fulfilled they are in terms of Maslow's hierarchy of needs.
- Technological Advancement: Research an expansive tech tree of primitive technology, and craft new tools and weapons according to your geographical needs.
- Society: Make decisions to develop your tribes' cultural, political, spiritual, and moral identity.
- Migration: Migrate your tribe to different nodes on Earth, strategizing how to thrive in new biomes and climates.