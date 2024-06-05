Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Camlann Games, GorillaSoftWorks, The Ancients

The Ancients Released Into Early Access On Multiple PC Platforms

Camlann Games has released The Ancients for Early Access, as you can try the game out across Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.

Article Summary Experience leading a clan in 'The Ancients,' a prehistoric survival game.

Now available in Early Access on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.

Make pivotal decisions for survival during the Ice Age's harsh conditions.

Advance your tribe with technology, culture, and migrate across Earth.

Indie game developer GorillaSoftWorks and publisher Camlann Games have officially released The Ancients into Early Access this week. In case you haven't seen this one yet, the game will have you going way back to the early days of humanity's rise on Earth as you lead a clan of prehistoric people as you attempt to make it through the last piece of the Ice Age. The choices you make will affect how everyone survives, including what animals to hunt, resources to gather, shelters to find, and more. Whether or not you make it through the cold and rough conditions totally depends on how well you're able to make your tribe adapt to their surroundings and survive the long cold. We have more information about the game for you below, as well as the latest trailer above, as you can play this version of the game right now on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.

The Ancients

The Ancients is a turn-based survival strategy game where you lead a prehistoric hunter-gatherer tribe through the last ice age. Survive the elements, hunt fierce animals, migrate to new continents, advance your technology, make social and political tribe decisions, and evolve your civilization.

Survival: Navigate different biomes, adapting to different climates, weather, and seasons. Forage for food, and hunt historically accurate animals – or be hunted.

Navigate different biomes, adapting to different climates, weather, and seasons. Forage for food, and hunt historically accurate animals – or be hunted. Tribal Life: Control one or more clans within your tribe. View their happiness by how fulfilled they are in terms of Maslow's hierarchy of needs.

Control one or more clans within your tribe. View their happiness by how fulfilled they are in terms of Maslow's hierarchy of needs. Technological Advancement: Research an expansive tech tree of primitive technology, and craft new tools and weapons according to your geographical needs.

Research an expansive tech tree of primitive technology, and craft new tools and weapons according to your geographical needs. Society: Make decisions to develop your tribes' cultural, political, spiritual, and moral identity.

Make decisions to develop your tribes' cultural, political, spiritual, and moral identity. Migration: Migrate your tribe to different nodes on Earth, strategizing how to thrive in new biomes and climates.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!