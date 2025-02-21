Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Mega Cat Studios, Video Games | Tagged: Angry Video Game Nerd, Retroware, The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit

The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit Gets Steam Next Fest Demo

The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit will be a part of Steam Next Fest, as the game will have a totally free demo available next week

Indie game developer Retroware and publisher Mega Cat Studios have confirmed they will release a free demo for The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit. The team has created this free demo that will allow you to experience the first couple of levels in the game as you go off on a platforming adventure featuring The Nerd, who has found himself once again trapped in a world of bad video games. The demo is technically available right now, and will be a part of the event from February 24 until March 3. Before that, you can check out the latest trailer above to see what you're getting.

The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit

The ultimate nerd rage is back in Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit – an all-new action platformer set in the AVGN universe! As The Nerd, blast your way across a host of pixel art levels crawling with zombies, mechanical skeletons, ghoulish reapers, and more! Heavily inspired by classic side-scrollers like Mega Man, The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit challenges players to battle through frantic platforming levels and defeat classic AVGN enemies to save gaming from a corrupted monstrosity.

The 8-Bity Experience: Run, jump, slide, and shoot your way through levels in this new 8-bit installment featuring the Angry Video Game Nerd! It doesn't just LOOK like an 8-bit game–there will also be a CARTRIDGE VERSION available for actual retro hardware!

The AVGN Universe in 8-Bit Form: Journey through multiple levels inspired by the AVGN universe, and blast away at enemies themed around each level! Slide below platforms, pick up power-ups, and take alternate routes to get to the boss room!

Familiar Faces, New Fights: As The Nerd heads into the pixel-ridden fight, he must face off against familiar faces from his past! Waiting at the end of every level, bosses from the AVGN universe hope to destroy The Nerd!

