The Ascent Will Release On PlayStation In Late March

Curve Games and Neon Giant will be bringing their co-op action-shooter RPG The Ascent over to PlayStation consoles in late March. The game originally came out back in July 2021 and has been getting solid reviews since. Now both PS4 and PS5 players will be able to experience this unique mesh of genres as the game will drop onto both consoles on March 24th, 2022. The company also revealed that Steam players can now get in on the brutal New Game+ mode, which is free for everyone once they have completed their first playthrough of the game.

Welcome to The Ascent Group arcology, a corporate-run metropolis stretching high into the sky and filled with creatures from all over the galaxy. You play as a worker, enslaved by the company that owns you and everyone else in your district. One day, you are suddenly caught in a vortex of catastrophic events: The Ascent Group shuts down for unknown reasons and the survival of your district is threatened. You must take up arms and embark on a new mission to find out what started it all.

You belong to the corporation. Can you survive without it? Play the entire game alone or work together with up to three friends in local or online co-op Aim low or high, switch weapons and equip lethal gadgets, take cover and use the destructible environments at your advantage and keep adjusting your tactic as you face new enemies. Customize your character with cyberware that suits your playstyle. Allocate new skill points as you level-up and try various augmentations to take down your enemies in new creative ways. Meet new allies and enemies and find loot as you explore the brimming world of The Ascent and its wide range of districts, from the deep slums to the higher luxury spheres.