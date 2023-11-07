Posted in: Atari, Games, Plaion, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Atari 2600

The Atari 2600+ Receives New Promotional Trailer

Ahead of the release of the The Atari 2600+, Plaion has released a new trailer showing off more of what the retro games console has.

The Atari 2600+ includes ten vintage games from the classic era, selling for $130 in pre-order.

The console includes favorites like Adventure, Combat, Dodge 'Em, Haunted House and Missile Command.

The Atari 2600+ is set to launch on November 17.

Plaion and Atari have come together to release a new trailer for the Atari 2600+, as they show off more of what the retro games console has to offer. Inside it, you'll be getting ten titles from the classic 2600 era of the gaming console's history. Each one is significant to the leaps and bounds it made in terms of game creation and notoriety. Enjoy the trailer below as the console is selling right now for $130 in pre-order, set to launch on November 17.

Adventure: In Adventure, the player's goal is to recover the Enchanted Chalice that an evil magician has stolen and hidden in the kingdom and return it to the Golden Castle. Watch out, as the game world is populated by roaming enemies: three dragons that can eat the avatar and a bat that randomly steals and hides items around the game world.

In Adventure, the player's goal is to recover the Enchanted Chalice that an evil magician has stolen and hidden in the kingdom and return it to the Golden Castle. Watch out, as the game world is populated by roaming enemies: three dragons that can eat the avatar and a bat that randomly steals and hides items around the game world. Combat: In this classic game, up to two players control a number of military vehicles including jets, bombers, tanks and more. Points are scored by hitting the opponent, and the player with the most points when the time runs out wins. Variations on the gameplay introduce elements such as invisible vehicles, missiles that ricochet off of walls, and different playing fields.

In this classic game, up to two players control a number of military vehicles including jets, bombers, tanks and more. Points are scored by hitting the opponent, and the player with the most points when the time runs out wins. Variations on the gameplay introduce elements such as invisible vehicles, missiles that ricochet off of walls, and different playing fields. Dodge 'Em: A driving-themed maze game where the player controls one car and has to drive counter-clockwise, avoiding computer-controlled cars whose sole aim is to produce a head-on collision. The goal of the player is to collect all the dots from the maze.

A driving-themed maze game where the player controls one car and has to drive counter-clockwise, avoiding computer-controlled cars whose sole aim is to produce a head-on collision. The goal of the player is to collect all the dots from the maze. Haunted House: A single-player experience in which the player's goal is to recover three pieces of a magic urn that are randomly placed throughout 24 rooms of a mansion and return them to the entrance. Haunted House was among the first games to use player-controlled scrolling between large portions of the visual space and one of the earliest examples of the 'survival horror' video game genre.

A single-player experience in which the player's goal is to recover three pieces of a magic urn that are randomly placed throughout 24 rooms of a mansion and return them to the entrance. Haunted House was among the first games to use player-controlled scrolling between large portions of the visual space and one of the earliest examples of the 'survival horror' video game genre. Maze Craze: The original Cops and Robbers game, in Maze Craze, two players compete to be the first to escape a randomly generated, top-down maze.

The original Cops and Robbers game, in Maze Craze, two players compete to be the first to escape a randomly generated, top-down maze. Missile Command: A 1980's shoot 'em up arcade video game where the player's six cities are being attacked by an endless hail of ballistic missiles. As a regional commander of three anti-missile batteries, the player must defend six cities in their zone from being destroyed.

A 1980's shoot 'em up arcade video game where the player's six cities are being attacked by an endless hail of ballistic missiles. As a regional commander of three anti-missile batteries, the player must defend six cities in their zone from being destroyed. Realsports Volleyball: One of the all-time classic sports games from the Atari 2600. Play single-player or multiplayer and become a volleyball legend.

One of the all-time classic sports games from the Atari 2600. Play single-player or multiplayer and become a volleyball legend. Surround: Like its predecessor Blockade and successor Snake, the object of Surround is to maneuver a square across the screen, leaving a trail behind. A player wins by forcing the other player to crash into one of the trails.

Like its predecessor Blockade and successor Snake, the object of Surround is to maneuver a square across the screen, leaving a trail behind. A player wins by forcing the other player to crash into one of the trails. Video Pinball: Many will recognize Video Pinball as the iconic simulation of an arcade pinball machine: ball launcher, flippers, bumpers, and spinners. Pro tip, hitting the Atari logo on the playfield four times awards an extra ball.

Many will recognize Video Pinball as the iconic simulation of an arcade pinball machine: ball launcher, flippers, bumpers, and spinners. Pro tip, hitting the Atari logo on the playfield four times awards an extra ball. Yars' Revenge: One of Atari's best-selling original games for the 2600, the player controls an insect-like creature called a Yar who must nibble or shoot through a barrier in order to fire its Zorlon Cannon into the breach.

