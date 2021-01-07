The Beasts Of Johto Have Been Gone For Too Long In Pokémon GO

Niantic has kept Pokémon GO players in an odd Legendary Raid purgatory for months now. While raids are one of, if not the, most popular features in Pokémon GO, there has notably not been a major release in Tier Five raids since early October, which saw the reveal of Origin Forme Giratina's much anticipated Shiny. After that, trainers saw species that had already been featured multiple times throughout the year re-introduced, with an overhyped and uninteresting Darkrai feature during the Halloween Event, another Lugia return, an entire five weeks of Kyurem, and a third feature of Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion within the span of a year. The one break that was had from this seemingly endless cycle of species that we've just seen was the Lake Trio feature, which finally offered a chance to remotely raid these regional species. Now, with January kicking off with raids featuring certain interesting species such as Kyogre, Groundon, and Burn Drive Genesect amid rotations of Pokémon such as Ho-Oh and Heatran who appeared multiple times in 2020, many trainers are left to wonder about certain other Legendaries that feel long gone. Where, for example, are the Legendary Beasts of Johto?

Raikou, Entei, and Suicune… you have been wronged. How is it, dear Johto beasts, that Heatran can feature for the full month of January 2020, come back for another three weeks in August, and then get another feature in January 0f 2021!? It's hard to understand why the raid rotations are so repetitive when there is so much diversity currently in the Legendary species. Raikou, Suicune, and Entei were last available only as Shadow Pokémon through Giovanni in 2020, without a single appearance in raids. In fact, they haven't been featured in raids since the first Ultra Bonus week in September of 2019. Yes, a single week. Before that, each species had an individual raid day. So during 2019, the Beasts essentially got a week and a handful of hours each, with no appearances at all in 2020. Since January 2020, both Heatran and Kyurem have each had a total of eight weeks. How could Pokémon GO trainers not be bored of raids when the scheduling is treated this way?

Other species that have been out of the raid rotation for a long time include:

Mewtwo: Out of raids since a short stint as the EX Boss in Fall of 2019, Mewtwo will return during the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto in February 2021.

Dialga: Featured for one day during GO Fest 2020, otherwise out of the raid rotation since early 2019.

Palkia: Featured for one day during GO Fest 2020, otherwise out of the raid rotation since early 2019.

Deoxys' other formes: Normal Deoxys had a week-long feature and Shiny release during Ultra Bonus 2020, but its other Forms have been out of raids since their week-long feature in 2019's Ultra Bonus.