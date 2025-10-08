Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Noovola Publishing, The Bench, Voxel Studios

The Bench Has Been Given An October Release Date

The old man casual life simulator game The Bench has been given a launch date, as we'll see it released for PC via Steam this month

Article Summary The Bench launches on PC via Steam this October as a quirky old man simulator set in a vibrant park.

Lead a customizable pigeon crew to solve puzzles, uncover secrets, and create fun park chaos.

Engage with Twitch integration, letting viewers join in by spawning pigeons, NPCs, or events live.

Enjoy lighthearted gameplay: tease park-goers, doodle, fish, or just relax on your favorite bench.

Indie game developer Voxel Studios and publisher Noovola Publishing have given their upcoming game, The Bench, a proper release date. If you haven't seen the game yet, you play an old man who is just trying to enjoy what little time he has left, getting into some small trouble as you deal with the pigeons around you. The game will drop on PC via Steam on October 24, 2025, but for now, enjoy the trailer

The Bench

In The Bench, you'll slip into the comfy slippers of a spirited old man determined to make every day an adventure. With a walking stick in hand, an endless supply of bread (and a lot of comfortable benches) you'll explore a colourful world full of puzzles, hidden objects and, of course: pigeons. As you venture through our colourful world, you'll build and command a growing, fully customizable, mischievous pigeon crew to do your bidding; from stealing gate keys and solving chess puzzles to keep you company whilst fishing, pigeons are your best friends on The Bench.

Tease park-goers and maintenance staff with playful antics, from disturbing picnics and parties, to throwing innocent bystanders overboard, interact with the world around you as you see fit! The Bench launches with Twitch integrations, letting viewers join in the fun by spawning pigeons, raccoons, or NPCs to either help or hilariously disrupt gameplay, ensuring that no two live sessions are ever the same.

Command a customizable pigeon crew: raise, dress up, and assign unique looks to your feathered friends.

A colourful puzzle adventure: solve clever challenges and uncover hidden objects throughout the park.

A rich, yet lighthearted experience: interact with park-goers, create chaos, doodle in your personal notebook, go fishing, or simply chill on a bench and let the day go by.

Interactive Twitch integration: if you like streaming, let viewers influence your game live by spawning characters, creatures, or events.

