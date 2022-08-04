The Call Of Duty League 2022 Championship Starts Today

Activision Blizzard has officially started the Call Of Duty League 2022 Championship series today, running throughout the weekend. The event will bring about the biggest set of contenders yet since the formation of this new league a few years ago, as they will all vie for the top bragging rights, the trophy, and money as the top players. The event kicked off earlier today with everything being livestreamed on YouTube, as they will bring you dedicated streams of every matchup throughout the entire weekend. Best of luck to all the teams as we have more info on the event for you here.

Witness the most epic moment in Call of Duty esports at the Call of Duty League Championship Weekend going down August 4 – 7. Broadcasting live from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California, don't miss your chance to see all the season-long rivalries come to a head with $1.2 million up for grabs for first place and the glory of lifting the Championship trophy. But glory isn't given, it's earned. Watch all the action unfold live and find out who wants this more!

Before the final face-off begins, the CDL is announcing this season's eight All-Star players at the top of the show before games begin. The CDL community has spoken – Voting players into two All-Star teams, placing the top two SMG and top two AR players in the First Team, and the third and fourth highest-voted SMG and AR players into the Second Team. All-Star teams will be announced prior to games on Thursday, August 4. Additionally, the community voted for season MVP and Rookie of the Year, which will be announced prior to games on Friday, August 5. Each of the eight All-Star player will receive a prize of $5k and a commemorative All-Star jacket, and MVP and ROTY will each receive $5k and a trophy.