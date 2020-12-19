The Callisto Protocol Receives A New Red Band Trailer

Krafton and Striking Distance Studios released a new red band trailer for their upcoming game The Callisto Protocol. Last week during The Game Awards 2020, the two companies officially revealed their horror sci-fi game on the world, with images that look not just terrifying, but excessively gross in the process. But hey, space is a big place and it's filled with a lot of stuff we haven't discovered yet. So we're sure the stuff of nightmares is out there somewhere. Now the two companies have taken things a step further down the horror trail as they have released a new red band trailer for the game, which shows off more than you saw in the original. A fair warning before you put your eyes on it, it goes a lot further than you may think as things get graphic. This is basically your chance to turn around and not look at it. If you dare proceed, you can watch the trailer in-full below.

Set on Jupiter's moon Callisto in the year 2320, The Callisto Protocol is a next-generation take on survival horror. The game challenges players to escape the maximum security Black Iron Prison and uncover its terrifying secrets. A blend of horror, action, and immersive storytelling, the game aims to set a new bar for horror in interactive entertainment. "The Callisto Protocol is the culmination of decades of experience building AAA games," said Glen Schofield, founder and CEO of Striking Distance Studios. "We've built a world class studio of passionate developers that is ready to once again tackle one of our all-time favorite genres—survival horror. We're setting out to make one of the most terrifying games of all time, and we can't wait to share more about The Callisto Protocol next year."