Posted in: Capcom, Games, Video Games | Tagged: capcom, Summer Game Fest

The Capcom Showcase 2023 Updates Players On Multiple Titles

Capcom decided to hold their own special livestream event during Summer Game Fest to show off new title and updates for games on the way.

Capcom joined the long list of publishers who chose to hold their own livestream during Summer Game Fest, as we got the Capcom Showcase 2023 today. During the showcase, we learned more about the upcoming Capcom Pro Tour featuring Street Fighter 6, the postponement of Pragmata, a demo for Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, a second open beta for Exoprimal, and more info on Dragon's Dogma II. We got the full rundown and the livestream for you below, with notes from Capcom.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path Of The Goddess

The Capcom Showcase announced a brand-new tale that invites players to explore an incredible world with Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess coming to Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Windows, PlayStation 5, and Steam. Following in the tradition of unique titles such as Okami and Shinsekai: Into the Depths, players will experience a unique blend of strategy and action in this Japanese-inspired world brought to life through the power of the RE ENGINE. Witness an epic clash between the spirit realm and mortal man, as the villagers fight to cleanse the holy mountain on which they live. Foul creatures called the Seethe have besieged the mountain, drawn to the defilement that has spread throughout the villages. To purify the land and seal away the Seethe, the Spirit Stone Maiden must perform a rite of cleansing—but she requires a guide to clear her path.

Mega Man X DiVE Offline

Cyberspace needs urgent repairs! DiVE into the Deep Log and rescue data from the games in the Mega Man X series when Mega Man X DiVE Offline launches later this year for Steam, iOS, and Android. Jump into battle as the Maverick Hunter Mega Man X and an array of new and familiar faces from the Mega Man franchise, including Zero, Proto Man, Bass, Sigma, Axl, and MegaMan.EXE. Save the Deep Log by traversing over 900 playable stages, vanquishing fan-favorite bosses, powering up weapons, and unlocking more than 100 customizable characters. By taking part in a wide variety of quests, players can earn rewards to upgrade and customize characters to unlock even more quests! Mega Man X DiVE Offline provides players the opportunity to fully explore the Deep Log with rich content to enjoy offline.

Street Fighter 6 & Capcom Pro Tour

Street Fighter 6, which recently announced that it surpassed 1 million sales and more than 50 million franchise sales, spotlighted the game's three core game modes – including World Tour, Fighting Ground, and Battle Hub – and showcased the upcoming hype of Street Fighter 6 esports! Capcom Pro Tour 2023 will feature Online Premiers, Offline Premiers, and World Warrior Events with a $1 million prize for the winner of Capcom Cup X. Street Fighter League: Pro JP 2023 will begin on July 7 with nine teams, 36 players, and the opportunity to be crowned the best team in Japan on the line!

Pragmata

The Capcom Showcase also debuted a new trailer for Pragmata featuring gameplay footage. Alongside a glimpse of the sci-fi action-adventure game's futuristic lunar setting, the video saw heroine Diana share the message that the title's release window has been postponed. The development team appreciates everyone's patience as they work to deliver the best possible experience for players.

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective

It's been thirteen years since the original release of Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective and legendary producer Shu Takumi wants to prepare players for the rebirth of the spirited classic! Takumi invites detectives around the world to begin investigating the thrilling mystery of Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective with a demo now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. The Capcom Showcase provided a sneak peek into the spirit realm with a tutorial on how to use the powers of the dead. Possess and trick items to help Sissel – our hero and main character – change the fates of the living and get one step closer to solving the mystery of his own death. Prepare to possess Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective by pre-ordering now to receive additional bonus content, including four side banner images and two background music tracks! Pre-orders are now available on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. Bonus content will be available to PlayStation 4 users if purchased before July 31, 2023. The mysterious adventure launches on June 30, 2023!

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy

Hold it! Get ready to battle for justice when Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy brings courtroom catharsis and devious legal duels to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows, and Steam Look forward to the collection, which includes Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice, coming in 2024! The Capcom Showcase unveiled new features coming to Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy that take Apollo's trials and tribulations to a new level with the help of Phoenix Wright and Athena Cykes! Players can now experience the courtroom in full HD in seven languages, including Japanese, English, French, German, Korean, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese. Voice recordings are available for these languages as well!

Capcom Town Online

Capcom celebrates its 40th anniversary this month, and today, festivities continued with details regarding the many exciting experiences in Capcom Town, a digital theme park that commemorates the historic milestone. Fans can enjoy various attractions such as taking a stroll through a digital museum to view artwork and other materials from the publisher's storied history, playing classic Capcom titles, and visiting the castle to vote in the Capcom elections for their favorite characters and games to receive rewards for participating. Even more attractions await, so come celebrate 40 years of Capcom with us.

Exoprimal

Suit up, Exofighters! Today's dinosaur forecast revealed that a second Exoprimal Open Beta Test is imminent. The online team-based action returns Thursday, June 15 at 5:00pm PDT – Sunday, June 18 at 4:59pm PDT across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam. The Open Beta Test 2 includes new elements, including 10-player co-op missions and story content that provides a more in-depth look at the ever-changing main game mode, Dino Survival. Open Beta Test 2 participants will also qualify to receive the "Flash" Zephyr skin as special bonus item in the full game. The Capcom Showcase debuted the first glimpse of a new Exosuit variant, the Deadeye Alpha: Burst Fire. Director Takuro Hiraoka also introduced a special co-op mode, Savage Gauntlet, which challenges teams of five players with PvE missions that rotate weekly. Beyond survival, teams can compete with other squads around the world for fastest completion times. To learn more about Savage Gauntlet and Exosuit variants, tune in to the Xbox Games Showcase: Extended on June 13 at 10:00am PDT.

Dragon's Dogma II

Dragon's Dogma II Director Hideaki Itsuno joined the Capcom Showcase to provide a deeper look at combat, Pawns, and gameplay systems for the hotly anticipated action-RPG. The vocations players choose shape whether they tackle foes with swords at their side or magick incantations, and varied elements such as terrain and enemies create dynamic combat scenarios throughout the game. AI-controlled Pawns return from the original Dragon's Dogma and accompany players throughout their journey to form a party of up to four characters. In addition to customizing their Arisen, players can also personalize their main Pawn, who can in turn be recruited by other players' Arisen to borrow their skills and knowledge. What Pawns learn through these experiences will be reflected in their behavior, making them worthy player companions.

Dragon's Dogma II harnesses the power of the RE ENGINE to create a world map about four times the size of the original Dragon's Dogma that is densely populated with enemies, events, and locations rendered with the latest graphical technology. The environment is complemented by immersive physics and character AI that brings Pawns, monsters, and NPCs to life. Pawns organically guide players to new locations, dynamically cooperate during battle, and even react to special moments such as celebrating narrow victories with high-fives. Monsters new and old encourage players to devise numerous strategies to succeed in combat, or even avoid it all together. NPCs, such as the bow-wielding Ulrika who has a deep connection to the Arisen, or the high priestess of the beastren Nadinia, will form intricate relationships with the Arisen that set the stage for nuanced story moments.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!