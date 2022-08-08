The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Astral Radiance Part 14: Lake Trio

In May 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, came out on May 27th, 2022. It is the tenth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Radiant Pokémon mechanic. Radiant Pokémon are similar to Shining Pokémon of the past as they include a Shiny Pokémon with holofoil and texture on the figure rather than the background. The difference, though, is a special holo pattern on the text area of the card. Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance also continues the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the previous set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we check out a trio of Legendary Pokémon that I'm always happy to see.

While I am always thrilled to see the Lake Trio of Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf, I can't help but wonder why these three constantly get ignored when Pokémon TCG's decision makers pick Ultra Rares. They deserve their chance to shine! Speaking of shine, only one of these cards is holographic: Mesprit. The Mesprit pictured in the center of the image above is illustrated by zig and is easily my favorite standard holo of the entire Sword & Shield era. Mesprit floats in front of a heavenly sunrise that paints the sky pink and golden, making for an unforgettable image.

The other two are strong too, with sui delivering a cute and airbrush-style Uxie floating through outer space and illustrator Taira Akitsu drawing an adorable Azelf floating by a lake with an expression that looks like he was just caught sleeping in class.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance. To look back on this series, click the Astral Radiance tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.