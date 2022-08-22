The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Astral Radiance Part 28: Hisuian Braviary

In May 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, came out on May 27th, 2022. It is the tenth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Radiant Pokémon mechanic. Radiant Pokémon are similar to Shining Pokémon of the past as they include a Shiny Pokémon with holofoil and texture on the figure rather than the background. The difference, though, is a special holo pattern on the text area of the card. Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance also continues the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the previous set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we check out a pair of cards featuring new species introduced in Pokémon Legends: Arceus once again.

Here we have an entirely new species along with a Hisuian regional variant of Rufflet's evolution. First up is Ursaluna, the newly introduced third and final stage of the Teddiursa line. Drawn by artist nagimiso, this beast of an evolution is lunging at us with a bored look on its face. Is it just so used to mauling Trainers, or is its heart just really not in the attack anymore? Then, artist Shin Nagasawa takes on one of my personal favorite Hisuian regional variant designs with Hisuian Braviary. This Pokémon stirs up a whirlwind over a serene, snowy background in this impressively illustrated card. Hisuian Braviary is, just a little factoid for you all, the first-ever Hisuian Pokémon to be released in its Shiny form in Pokémon GO.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance. To look back on this series, click the Astral Radiance tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.