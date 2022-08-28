The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Astral Radiance Part 34: More Full Arts

In May 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, came out on May 27th, 2022. It is the tenth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Radiant Pokémon mechanic. Radiant Pokémon are similar to Shining Pokémon of the past as they include a Shiny Pokémon with holofoil and texture on the figure rather than the background. The difference, though, is a special holo pattern on the text area of the card. Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance also continues the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the previous set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we take a look at more Full Arts from Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance.

Astral Radiance includes quite a variety of artists contributing Full Arts. First up of today's selection, we have Heatran to the left from Studio Bora Inc. The illustration itself is a standard posed Heatran, but the purple, pink, blue, and orange shards of reflecting light behind it beautifully evoke the sunset. In the middle is my favorite of the three, the Starmie V Full Art from Eske Yosinob. The background is made up of green and blue bubbles that give aquatic vibes, enhanced by the beads of water that linger on the surface of the card, giving the impression that we are seeing this through a wet lens. Finally, MUGENUP delivers art for the Luxray V Full Art. This is a lot of Yellow, but the tones of light used through the card look better in person when you see them on the etched foil.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance. To look back on this series, click the Astral Radiance tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the Full Art section of the set.