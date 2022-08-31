The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Astral Radiance Part 37: Full Arts Conclude

In May 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, came out on May 27th, 2022. It is the tenth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Radiant Pokémon mechanic. Radiant Pokémon are similar to Shining Pokémon of the past as they include a Shiny Pokémon with holofoil and texture on the figure rather than the background. The difference, though, is a special holo pattern on the text area of the card. Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance also continues the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the previous set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, let's close out with a final selection of Full Art Pokémon-V.

Today, we wrap up the Full Art Pokémon with three cards by three different artists. First up is N-DESIGN Inc. who delivers a badass and draconic Garchomp. A swirl of green and brown and yellow behind Garchomp accentuates the effect of its slicing arm fins. Then we have Tayste Beach on Oranguru, which has a pink, spiral blur of a background that makes the entire card look like candy. Finally, ak CG Works finishes off the Full Art Pokémon of the set with a beautiful Wydeer card. I love how the background looks like a frozen lake, glimmering with light.

