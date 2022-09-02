The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Astral Radiance Part 39: Irida & More

In May 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, came out on May 27th, 2022. It is the tenth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Radiant Pokémon mechanic. Radiant Pokémon are similar to Shining Pokémon of the past as they include a Shiny Pokémon with holofoil and texture on the figure rather than the background. The difference, though, is a special holo pattern on the text area of the card. Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance also continues the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the previous set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Full Art Trainer Supporters of Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance.

Gardenia's Vigor features Gardenia of course, who is the leader of the Eterna Gym in Sinnoh. As you may have guessed from her name and drip, she's a Grass-type Trainer. This card is illustrated beautifully by En Morikura who makes Gardenia look like she's welcoming you on an exciting Pokémon journey.

In the middle, we have Irida, which is the most popular and valuable Full Art Trainer Supporter of Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance. Irida is the leader of the Pearl Clan in Pokémon Legends: Arceus and has a rivalry with Adaman, who also has a Full Art in this set. Irida is illustrated by kirisAki whose art has made this quite a desirable card. It is currently the fifth most valuable in the set at $32.06 with only Alternate Art cards beating it out.

Finally, we finish up today's spotlight with a Hideki Ishikawa-illustrated card featuring Grant climbing an in-door mountain range. Unsurprisingly, Grant is a Rock-type Trainer and works as the Gym Leader of Cyllage Gym in Kalos.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance. To look back on this series, click the Astral Radiance tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the Full Art section of the set.