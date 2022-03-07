The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Brilliant Stars Part 1: Shaymin V & VSTAR

Pokémon TCG has released the first set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, came out on February 25th, 2022. It is the ninth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Pokémon-VSTAR mechanic. VSTARs are a replacement for the VMAX mechanic, which is being phased out of the main portion of the set after this release. Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars also debuts the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the reverse holo slot. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we'll take a look at the set's Shaymin cards.

The first VSTAR to appear in a proper set is Shaymin!

Now, I qualified that statement a bit because, before the release date of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, the Pokémon TCG released two special VSTAR collections with guaranteed Glaceon and Leafeon VSTARs. But as far as cards that can be pulled from a pack, Shaymin is indeed the first.

Like VMAXes, VSTARs are textured cards that are considered a hit above regular Vs. It used to be understood that VMAXes were a rarity between V and Full Art, but having opened so many Brilliant Stars booster boxes, I can say that the low number of VSTARs in this set do seem to make this car type rarer.

Differences between VSTARs and VMAXes are major. VSTARs leave behind the Dynamax/Gigantamax depictions and stick with the Pokémon in its standard size. Each card shows a star over the ability, not only on the standard versions but also the Rainbow Rare and Gold Secret Rare variants.

As far as these two, I think they're beautifully done. The Shaymin V is so pastel that it's almost blurry, but the VSTAR brings it into in-your-face clarity with a perfectly chosen pink vortex background.

