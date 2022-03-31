The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Brilliant Stars Part 25: Alternate Arts

Pokémon TCG has released the first set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, came out on February 25th, 2022. It is the ninth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Pokémon-VSTAR mechanic. VSTARs are a replacement for the VMAX mechanic, which is being phased out of the main portion of the set after this release. Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars also debuts the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the reverse holo slot. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we'll take a look at two of the set's underrated Alternate Arts.

In a set that is dominated by Charizard and Arceus, you're bound to see some great cards fly under the radar. While Alternate Arts are still the most popular card type on the market at the moment, both the Charizard hype and the beautiful art of the Character Super Rares in the Trainer Gallery has led to two of the lesser-hyped species going underappreciated on their Alt Arts. Lumineon especially shines in this beautiful aquarium of a Pokémon card illustrated by Ligton. Then, zig contributes art for the Honchkrow Alt, which is done in a fun and unique style. While I understand hype being dominated by the Charizard and Arceus Alt Arts, I believe that when we look back at this current era, this gorgeous Lumineon will be a standout.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. To look back on this series, click the Brilliant Stars tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the Full Art section of the set.