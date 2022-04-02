The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Brilliant Stars Part 27: Trainers Begin

Pokémon TCG has released the first set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, came out on February 25th, 2022. It is the ninth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Pokémon-VSTAR mechanic. VSTARs are a replacement for the VMAX mechanic, which is being phased out of the main portion of the set after this release. Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars also debuts the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the reverse holo slot. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we'll venture into the Full Art Trainer Supporter section of the set.

Barry Full Art Trainer Supporter: Barry is the rival of the player in Diamond & Pearl and, as depicted on the card, he's always rushing around and bumping into people. The anime version of the character becomes a rival of Ash, who is notable for his impatience.

Cynthia's Ambition Full Art Trainer Supporter: One of the top Full Art Trainers of the set, this features the Sinnoh Champion herself, Cynthia, who is known for being a powerful Dragon-type trainer. Her signature Pokémon is Garchomp, and Japan has already released a Garchomp V Character Super Rare featuring Cynthia. Hopefully, we'll get that in one of our English Trainer Gallery subsets very soon.

Cheren's Care Full Art Trainer Supporter: Finally, Cheren is known as the Gym Leader of Aspertia City's gym. He is a Normal-type trainer who started out as a rival to the player in Black & White.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Next time, this journey continues with the Full Art section of the set.