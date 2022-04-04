The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Brilliant Stars Part 29: Rainbow VSTARs

Pokémon TCG has released the first set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, came out on February 25th, 2022. It is the ninth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Pokémon-VSTAR mechanic. VSTARs are a replacement for the VMAX mechanic, which is being phased out of the main portion of the set after this release. Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars also debuts the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the reverse holo slot. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we'll take a look at three of the set's Rainbow Rares.

Sword & Shield – Brillant Stars sets a new precedent for Rainbow Rares. When Rainbow Rares were introduced in Sun & Moon's base set, they featured the line art from the Full Art Vs in the set. Then, Sword & Shield's base set retired GX and replaced it with both V and VMAX. As a result of that, it became the VMAX card art that became the basis for the Rainbow Rare versions. That set also introduced Rainbow Rare Trainers, with the line art for those pulled from the Full Art Trainers. Now, VSTARs arrive and the Rainbow Rare mechanic shifts to them. Now, there are still VMAXes in this set and more coming, so there is no telling if we will continue to see Rainbow Rare VMAXes until more information comes out. For now, though, this is the new Rainbow Rare format and it looks quite nice. Brilliant Stars includes four Rainbow Rare VSTAR, and above we can see three with Shaymin, Whimsicott, and Arceus. Next time, we'll talk about the highly sought-after Charizard VSTAR Rainbow Rare.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. To look back on this series, click the Brilliant Stars tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the Secret Rare section of the set.