The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Brilliant Stars Part 32: Galarian Birds

Pokémon TCG has released the first set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, came out on February 25th, 2022. It is the ninth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Pokémon-VSTAR mechanic. VSTARs are a replacement for the VMAX mechanic, which is being phased out of the main portion of the set after this release. Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars also debuts the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the reverse holo slot. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we'll take a look at three of the set's Gold Secret Rares.

First, I must say… I love these cards. I have all three and they're dazzingly beautiful. I can't let it go unsaid, though, that they are also a missed opportunity.

When the Sword & Shield era kicked off with its base set, it included two Gold Pokémon Vs: Zamazenta and Zacian. Then, Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash included two Gold Pokémon cards with no special mechanic depicting Galarian Perrserker and Frosmoth in their Shiny forms. Thus, the format was clear. Gold Pokémon-Vs showed the species in their non-Shiny form, while Gold Cards with no mechanic depicted the Shiny form. These three cards use the same exact artwork as the Galarian Bird Full Art Vs from Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, and it would've been simply incredible to see these Gold Cards lose the V and depict these Legendaries in their Shiny forms. Unfortunately, it seems that judging from this set as well as previews we've seen leak from the next three Japanese sets, that Gold Shiny Pokémon are no longer being included in new expansions.

