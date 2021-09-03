The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Burning Shadows Part 11

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On August 4th, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the third set of the Sun & Moon era: Burning Shadows. This set primarily focused on Fire-type Pokémon and Dark-type Pokémon, with Charizard and Necrozma being some of the main pulls. The Mythical Pokémon Marshadow was also a major focus. This set continued the Pokémon-GX mechanic introduced in Sun & Moon Base earlier that year and continued the trend of including a large number of Full Arts and Secret Rares. Increasing the number of Full Arts and Secret Rares in sets is a trend that has continued to this day. Now, we continue our journey with the Full Art cards of the set.

Plumeria Full Art Trainer Supporter: This Poison-type trainer is the Team Skull Admin which, paired with the Guzma card we saw earlier, makes Burning Shadows a pretty Team Skull-heavy set. While Plumeria's design reminds me a bit too much of a cashier at Hot Topic trying to push a membership on me, the colors on this card are incredible.

This Poison-type trainer is the Team Skull Admin which, paired with the Guzma card we saw earlier, makes Burning Shadows a pretty Team Skull-heavy set. While Plumeria's design reminds me a bit too much of a cashier at Hot Topic trying to push a membership on me, the colors on this card are incredible. Wicke Full Art Trainer Supporter: Wicke is the Assistant Branch Chief of Aether Paradise. In the Sun & Moon games, this is where the Aether Foundation, a group dedicated to healing Pokémon, conducts studies. This is one of the most valuable and popular Full Arts in the set, which you for sure already knew.

Wicke is the Assistant Branch Chief of Aether Paradise. In the Sun & Moon games, this is where the Aether Foundation, a group dedicated to healing Pokémon, conducts studies. This is one of the most valuable and popular Full Arts in the set, which you for sure already knew. Sophocles Full Art Trainer Supporter: Who is this, a fusion of Krillin and Bobby Hill? Sophocles is the Trial Captain of Hokulani Observatory with a specialty in Electric-types. Compared to designs like Acerola, Kiawe, and Guzma, Sophocles is one of the weaker new Alola trainers, but this is still a pretty fun card.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Burning Shadows, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Burning Shadows continues with some Secret Rare cards.