The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Celebrations 25th Anniversary Set Part 3

The Pokémon TCG honors its landmark 25th Anniversary this year with a new special set, Celebrations. Celebrations pays homage to 25 years of this incredible hobby with 25 all-holo cards featuring iconic Pokémon from the past and present of the franchise. This set also features the Classic Collection subset, which consists of 25 reprints of iconic cards from every time period of the Pokémon TCG, including cards from Base Set all the way up to the Sun & Moon era. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting the 50 cards of this set.

Wow, that's a lot of Pika, huh? Normally, I break these pieces down into segments, but looking at these, we know what's up. Who am I to attempt to break up the chonk party? I could see maybe some people wondering why we got so many Pikachu cards in a 25-card set, but let's level with each other here. Pikachu is so popular that it has almost become underrated. It's such a ubiquitous Pokémon that you almost never hear someone claim Pikachu as their favorite because to do so would seem basic. What I think, though, is that above Gigantamax version of Pikachu introduced with the Sword & Shield era has reinvigorated the Pikachu love. It was just so much chonk at once that we had to let the smoke and mirrors fall away. Pikachu may be the most prominent Pokémon, but that's because it's an awesome Pokémon! In my opinion, Pika has more than earned its five cards in this celebration of 25 years of the Pokémon TCG.

