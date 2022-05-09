The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Celestial Storm Part 14: Steel-Types

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first seven sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, and Forbidden Light), now it's time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm was released on August 3rd, 2018. This set has some interesting focuses including the expansion's mascot of the Dragon-type Rayquaza, the Hoenn Starters, and Kanto Pokémon. This set also continued the inclusion of Prism Star cards which could be pulled by lucky collectors in the reverse holo slot. Today, we continue our journey by moving to the Steel-types.

Interesting mix here! We have two GXs, both illustrated by 5ban Graphics. Scizor and Stakataka are both species that actually look great with the trademark 3D, computer-generated style that 5ban uses on Ultra Rares. I like the dance pose that Scizor is striking, and thinking back to when it was released, it seems as if this Scizor is going to be very happy once TikTok comes out. I can almost see it doing the "My money don't jiggle-jiggle" dance right now. Stakataka uses red bits in the design to work beautifully with the red tone that Ultra Beast GXs get.

My favorite Steel-type in Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm, however, is the Jirachi Prism Star. With art by Kouki Saitou, this Prism Star depicts the adorable Mythical Pokémon looking happier than ever. The blue clouds behind Jirachi are perfect for the wavy holofoil style of this era, too. Prism Stars could be pulled in place of the reverse holo, which was always very exciting, and this Jiriach is one of the best examples of this card type, full stop.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm. To look back on this series, click the Celestial Storm tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.