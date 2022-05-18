The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Celestial Storm Part 23: Steven, Tate & Liza

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first seven sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, and Forbidden Light), now it's time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm was released on August 3rd, 2018. This set has some interesting focuses including the expansion's mascot of the Dragon-type Rayquaza, the Hoenn Starters, and Kanto Pokémon. This set also continued the inclusion of Prism Star cards which could be pulled by lucky collectors in the reverse holo slot. Today, we continue our journey by continuing with the Full Art Trainer section of the set.

Steven's Resolve: The Hoenn Champion, Steven — full name Steven Stone — is a Steel-type Trainer. Known for being a reserved and quiet trainer, Steven is an avid stone collector and honorable trainer. He appears on this card illustrated by Hitoshi Ariga , who is not only a TCG artist but has designed many notable Pokémon including Inkay, Alolan Geodude, Alolan Grimer, Necrozma, Inkay, Hisuian Sneasle, and more.

Tate & Liza: These twins are the Psychic-type trainers that act as the Mosdeep Gym Leaders in Hoenn. The set's Hoenn focus continues here indeed in this card illustrated by Hideki Ishikawa. Celestial Storm marks their first named appearance in the TCG, but there was an XY era Gym Badge promo that showcased art featuring the two. Notably, the standard version of this card has an Alternate Art not available through opening booster packs.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm. To look back on this series, click the Celestial Storm tag below. Next time, this journey continues with Full Arts of this set.