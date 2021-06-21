The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Part 1

Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the Legendary Pokémon Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, Galarian Moltres, Shadow Rider Calyrex, and Ice Rider Calyrex. It continues the Rapid Strike and Single Strike mechanic introduced in Battle Styles. Chilling Reign is known for its inclusion of a large number of Alternate Arts both in the Full Art portion of the set and the Secret Rare portion. These Alternate Arts were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on, but Chilling Reign, Battle Styles, and the upcoming Evolving Skies set have made this style of card more popular than ever. With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Chilling Reign, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. This time, we kick off with a closer look at the set's Pokémon V and VMAX cards.

Celebi V: This is not only the best standard Pokémon V in the set, but it is also a contender for the best ever. It perfectly captures an eerie yet beautiful forest, alight with glowing wisps as Celebri emerges in flight. For many sets, Pokémon V and their predecessor GX have been critiqued for their 3D art style, which the TCG has now begin to change dramatically by hiring a larger variety of artists to contribute to these. I'd put this up there with any Pokémon card. Truly a beauty.

Celebi VMAX: On a personal note, let me just say… VMAXes feel like they're getting harder to pull! I'm more booster boxes deep than I'd care to say, and yet I'm still lacking my Celebi VMAX. This card is quite beautiful, with the texture and the Dynamax effect working together to make it all the more stunning.

Blaziken V: While this may be a bit of a standard "Pokémon is attacking" V, it's still a fun and dynamic card.

Blaziken VMAX: This is another strong entry, with the dutch angle here capturing Blaziken's towering size well.

Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign continues with more V and VMAX.