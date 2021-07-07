The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Part 17

Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the Legendary Pokémon Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, Galarian Moltres, Shadow Rider Calyrex, and Ice Rider Calyrex. It continues the Rapid Strike and Single Strike mechanic introduced in Battle Styles. Chilling Reign is known for its inclusion of a large number of Alternate Arts both in the Full Art portion of the set and the Secret Rare portion. These Alternate Arts were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on, but Chilling Reign, Battle Styles, and the upcoming Evolving Skies set have made this style of card more popular than ever. With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Chilling Reign, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. This time, we continue with a closer look at the set's Full Art trainer cards.

Peonia Full Art Trainer Supporter: Peonia is an ally in The Crown Tundra DLC and is known for using Tyrantrum. The daughter of Peony (check him out right next to her) and the niece of Rose, this is Peonia's first Pokémon TCG appearance.

Rose has been one of the most interesting trainers to follow in the TCG, from his dapper debut to his Shining Fates dad-bod. Now, we get his brother, Peony, who pretty much looks like Rose on a ski trip. Siebold Full Art Trainer Supporter: Personally, with most collectors focusing on female trainer supporters, I think some of the guys don't get enough love. Rose and Peony are great examples. Siebold, though, is not. This Kalos Elite Four member somehow earned a spot in Chilling Reign, but his energy here is a bit too King Joffrey for me.

Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign continues with the set's incredible Full Arts.