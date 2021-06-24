The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Part 4

Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the Legendary Pokémon Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, Galarian Moltres, Shadow Rider Calyrex, and Ice Rider Calyrex. It continues the Rapid Strike and Single Strike mechanic introduced in Battle Styles. Chilling Reign is known for its inclusion of a large number of Alternate Arts both in the Full Art portion of the set and the Secret Rare portion. These Alternate Arts were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on, but Chilling Reign, Battle Styles, and the upcoming Evolving Skies set have made this style of card more popular than ever. With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Chilling Reign, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. This time, we continue with a closer look at the set's Pokémon V and VMAX cards.

Galarian Zapdos V: The standard Pokémon V here is good, but a bit basic. Wait until we get to the Full Arts and Alternate Arts, though, as this new Regional variant of Zapdos will truly get its chance to shine on one of the most unique Pokémon cards ever printed.

The standard Pokémon V here is good, but a bit basic. Wait until we get to the Full Arts and Alternate Arts, though, as this new Regional variant of Zapdos will truly get its chance to shine on one of the most unique Pokémon cards ever printed. Sandaconda V & VMAX: If you've seen anyone opening a box of Chilling Reign on YouTube, TikTok, or a streaming platform, you've probably heard some Sandaconda slander. Some Slanderconda. Some Sanda-slanda. This Pokémon seems to be the one that no one wants to pull. I get that, compared to the others, it may be a bit overdone in other sets, but I personally find the VMAX stunning. Much of it comes down to the awesome character design of this Pokémon's Gigantamax form, which makes it look like a tornado ripping through the desert, but the artwork here captures its intense power very well.

Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign continues with more V and VMAX.