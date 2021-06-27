The Cards of Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Part 7

Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the Legendary Pokémon Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, Galarian Moltres, Shadow Rider Calyrex, and Ice Rider Calyrex. It continues the Rapid Strike and Single Strike mechanic introduced in Battle Styles. Chilling Reign is known for its inclusion of a large number of Alternate Arts both in the Full Art portion of the set and the Secret Rare portion. These Alternate Arts were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on, but Chilling Reign, Battle Styles, and the upcoming Evolving Skies set have made this style of card more popular than ever. With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Chilling Reign, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. This time, we continue with a closer look at the set's Pokémon V and VMAX cards.

Blissey V: Oh man, Blissey is on the attack here. I don't know what I love more: how out-of-character aggressive this V is, or how completely chill and docile the Alternate Art is.

Tornadus V & VMAX: I'm no huge fan of the Forces of Nature trio, which is the group name for the Legendary Pokémon: Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus. Or, you know, "the genies" is fine, because they're all basically the same floating Joe Rogan with a different skin. The thing is, though, Chilling Reign actually gives Tornadus some pretty incredible cards here. The VMAX and the Alternate Art V, which we will get to in a later installment of this series, are pretty stunning. That's one thing I love about the Pokémon TCG. Not only does it give us pieces of artwork to collect (and lose our life savings on), it also can elevate the games and the anime by showcasing Pokémon in a new light.

Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign continues with the set's incredible Full Arts.