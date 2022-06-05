The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Dragon Majesty Part 14: Full Art Dragons

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first eight sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, and Celestial Storm), now it's time to look at the next set from this era: Dragon Majesty was released on September 7th, 2018 which is less than a month after Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm. This is the second special set from this era after Shining Legends, which means that it does not have "Sun & Moon" in its title and was released in special branded products rather than booster boxes. Today, we continue with the Full Arts.

Man, oh man. A huge part of me likes these cards. I'm a fan of both Dragonite and Altaria, and mainstay art house 5ban Graphics does a good job with the figure drawing here. I just can't stand the pea soup color given to Dragon-type Full Arts in this era. The Pokémon TCG made the mistake of sticking to a single color for each type rather than the unique backgrounds given to all Full Arts in the preceding Black & White and XY eras as well as the Sword & Shield era that followed. Dragon-types take quite a beating in the Full Art department because of this color choice, which is such a missed opportunity. Dragon-type cards in the previous era used to have a black/green iridescent color that looked great in reverse holo and would've looked terrific as a background color on these. Alas, instead, Dragon-type Full Arts carry the pea soup burden for this entire era.

