The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Dragon Majesty Part 14: Full Art Dragons

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first eight sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, and Celestial Storm), now it's time to look at the next set from this era: Dragon Majesty was released on September 7th, 2018 which is less than a month after Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm. This is the second special set from this era after Shining Legends, which means that it does not have "Sun & Moon" in its title and was released in special branded products rather than booster boxes. Today, we continue with the Full Arts.

Cards of Dragon Majesty. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Cards of Dragon Majesty. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Man, oh man. A huge part of me likes these cards. I'm a fan of both Dragonite and Altaria, and mainstay art house 5ban Graphics does a good job with the figure drawing here. I just can't stand the pea soup color given to Dragon-type Full Arts in this era. The Pokémon TCG made the mistake of sticking to a single color for each type rather than the unique backgrounds given to all Full Arts in the preceding Black & White and XY eras as well as the Sword & Shield era that followed. Dragon-types take quite a beating in the Full Art department because of this color choice, which is such a missed opportunity. Dragon-type cards in the previous era used to have a black/green iridescent color that looked great in reverse holo and would've looked terrific as a background color on these. Alas, instead, Dragon-type Full Arts carry the pea soup burden for this entire era.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Dragon Majesty. To look back on this series, click the Dragon Majesty tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main section of this set.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, film, and games.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.