The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Dragon Majesty Part 16: Zinnia

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first eight sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, and Celestial Storm), now it's time to look at the next set from this era: Dragon Majesty was released on September 7th, 2018 which is less than a month after Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm. This is the second special set from this era after Shining Legends, which means that it does not have "Sun & Moon" in its title and was released in special branded products rather than booster boxes. Today, with the Full Art Pokémon-GX wrapped, we move to the Full Art Trainer Supporters of the set.

One of the most interesting Trainer character designs, Zinnia originally debuted in the games Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire. It makes sense that she's given the chance to shine here with the Full Art treatment, as she is known for being a Dragon-type trainer. Zinnia's story in the games is an emotional one as she travels with a Whismur named Aster, which is a tribute to someone in Zinnia's life that has been lost. That makes her one of the more tragic figures in the Pokémon world. Along with that backstory, her unique cape, and her being the only character with "Lorekeeper" as her Trainer Class, Zinnia is indeed a memorable character.

Zinnia's Full Art here is drawn by Hideki Ishikawa who has drawn some of the most prominent cards of the last two generations, including Misty's Favor Full Art, Raikou Amazing Rare, Rayquaza VMAX Character Super Rare, Pikachu's SWSH Black Star promo with the Galar Starters, and more.

Next time, this journey continues with the main section of this set.