The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Dragon Majesty Part 3: Victini, Reshiram

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first eight sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, and Celestial Storm), now it's time to look at the next set from this era: Dragon Majesty was released on September 7th, 2018 which is less than a month after Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm. This is the second special set from this era after Shining Legends, which means that it does not have "Sun & Moon" in its title and was released in special branded products rather than booster boxes. Today, we kick off our journey with two more Fire-types.

Victini Prism Star: The first card of a rarity greater than "holographic rare" in Dragon Majesty happens to be Victini, the Fire/Psychic-type Mythical Pokémon from Unova. While it's certainly not a Dragon, this set also strongly focuses on Fire-types, going as far as to start with this typing as it includes zero Grass-types. Prism Stars can be pulled in the Reverse Holo slot which made opening sets including this card type a little more dynamic. Shin Nagasawa illustrates this Vicitini, which, like all Prism Stars, uses a warped color effect on the background that nicely accentuates the wavy Sun & Moon-era holo pattern.

Reshiram GX: The first GX in the set is the Fire/Dragon-type Reshiram, and damn does it stand head and shoulders above most standard GX cards when it comes to the artwork. PLANETA Otani takes this one to the next level, making it look like Reshiram has whipped around mid-flight to engage in fiery combat with a foe that came out of nowhere. If more GX had this kind of dynamic artwork, the Sun & Moon-era would've ranked higher in my overall appreciation of past Pokémon TCG series blocks.

