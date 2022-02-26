The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Forbidden Light Part 11: Prism Stars

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first six sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, and Shining Legends), now it's time to look at a set released in the middle of the era. Sun & Moon – Forbidden Light was released on May 4th, 2018. It had an array of focuses including Ultra Necrozma as well as the Kalos Legendaries of Zygarde, Yvelta, and Xerneas. This set also continued the inclusion of Prism Star cards which could be pulled by lucky collectors in the reverse holo slot. Today, let's take a look at three Prism Stars.

Prism Stars are a card type that debuted in the previous set, Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism. To me, one of the best features of this card type is that it can be pulled in the reverse holo slot, adding to the overall pulls that you can encounter in a booster box. With Sun & Moon – Forbidden Light, Prism Stars expand beyond Pokémon (as you see with the stellar Arceus card) and unlike most card types also pop up on Trainer Supporters and Special Energies. This is highly unusual for card types. Take, for example, Amazing Rares. They are similar to Prism Stars in that they can be pulled in the reverse holo slot and have the normal art box and border, but that kind of card type is exclusive to Pokémon. Prism Stars, though, can hit any card. Any card can get this Prism Star smoke! That, to me, made openings during this era quite dynamic, and Sun & Moon – Forbidden Light is enriched by the presence of this unique and elegant card type.

