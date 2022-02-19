The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Forbidden Light Part 4: Amaura Line & More

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first six sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, and Shining Legends), now it's time to look at a set released in the middle of the era. Sun & Moon – Forbidden Light was released on May 4th, 2018. It had an array of focuses including Ultra Necrozma as well as the Kalos Legendaries of Zygarde, Yvelta, and Xerneas. This set also continued the inclusion of Prism Star cards which could be pulled by lucky collectors in the reverse holo slot. Today, let's continue with what I find to be one of the most underrated lines in the Pokémon TCG and, really, the whole franchise.

Amaura: We have easily one of the best illustrations in Sun & Moon – Forbidden Light and it's on a common card here. Atsuko Nishida brings a dreamlike pastel quality to this card that makes it stand out from the rest of the set. This adorable Rock/Ice-type species (Water-type in the TCG) continues the Kalos focus of the set, but there's something I realized while preparing this article that we have to discuss. There have only ever been two Amaura cards ever released. That… that is odd to me. Think, now, of how the Galar species are getting card after card during the Sword & Shield era. Amaura's debut XY era didn't offer the same spotlight to this Fossil Pokémon, and Sun & Moon offered just this single card. Such a shame!

Amaura's evolution of Aurorus is also beautiful. This one is illustrated by , who has contributed dozens of cards to the TCG. Aurorus, to me, was a shoo-in for a GX in this set and yet the Amaura line still continues to get shafted. Volcanion: Forbidden Light continues with the Prism Star card type introduced in the previous set, Ultra Prism. These are fun because they can be pulled in the Reverse Holo slot, adding to the overall number of pulls that an opening can offer.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Forbidden Light. To look back on this series, click the Forbidden Light tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.