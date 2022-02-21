The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Forbidden Light Part 6: Ultra Beasts

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first six sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, and Shining Legends), now it's time to look at a set released in the middle of the era. Sun & Moon – Forbidden Light was released on May 4th, 2018. It had an array of focuses including Ultra Necrozma as well as the Kalos Legendaries of Zygarde, Yvelta, and Xerneas. This set also continued the inclusion of Prism Star cards which could be pulled by lucky collectors in the reverse holo slot. Today, let's continue with what I find to be one of the most underrated lines in the Pokémon TCG and, really, the whole franchise.

Poipole: One of the better Ultra Beasts designs, Poipole is giving Sableye vibes in this one due to its scheming expression. It may not be a huge standout, but I like this card and appreciate that the Ultra Beast classification appears on non-Ultra Rares as well.

One of the better Ultra Beasts designs, Poipole is giving Sableye vibes in this one due to its scheming expression. It may not be a huge standout, but I like this card and appreciate that the Ultra Beast classification appears on non-Ultra Rares as well. Naganadel: This may be the epitome of a CGI-style card, which is honestly not my preference, but there's something about this one that clicks for me. The use of color, with the cool blues and rich purples, elevates this quite a bit.

This may be the epitome of a CGI-style card, which is honestly not my preference, but there's something about this one that clicks for me. The use of color, with the cool blues and rich purples, elevates this quite a bit. Cubone: The Pokémon TCG has quite a few cards that lean into Cubone's backstory, but they simply never fail to move me. This is a perfect illustration with strong storytelling, depicting Cubone seeing a passing cloud that reminds him of his mothers, bringing a tear to his eye. And mine as well.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Forbidden Light. To look back on this series, click the Forbidden Light tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.