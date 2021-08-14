The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Guardians Rising Part 11

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On May 5th, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of the Sun & Moon era: Guardians Rising. This set focused primarily on the Guardian Deities of Alola, Tapu Koko and Tapu Lele, which were introduced in the Generation Seven games. This set also included the Pokémon-GX mechanic introduced in Sun & Moon Base three months prior and includes quite a large number of Full Arts and Secret Rares. Increasing the number of Full Arts and Secret Rares in sets is a trend that has continued to this day. Now, we continue our journey with the Rainbow Rare GX cards of the set.

Primarina GX Rainbow Rare, Alolan Ninetaills GX Rainbow Rare, Wishiwashi GX Rainbow Rare: As with the other Rainbow Rare installments of this series, we're mostly going to skip talking about the artwork here, as these cards use the same line art as the Full Art cards. Note, though, how much more visually interesting the Wishiwashi is in Rainbow Rare, while the Primaina loses something. What ends up mattering most with these is the placement of the darker shades of the rainbow, which can be used to improve an otherwise basic card. Let's talk about the value of these cards here, but not from the perspective of an investor. I get that side of it, but it doesn't interest me. What interests me is helping collectors like myself who love Pokémon complete their sets, and knowing the value of these will help people decide when to stop opening packs and switch to buying singles. The Wishiwashi has a current market value of $11.56 and is the 18th most valuable card in the set. The Alolan Ninetails GX is way up there compared to the others with a current market value of $33.92 and is the 4th most valuable card in the set. The Primarina has a current market value of $13.72 and is the 17th most valuable card in the set. Overall, the fourth most valuable card to be under $40 in a modern set makes this very affordable for completionist collectors. Stay tuned to find out what the most valuable chase card in this set is.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Guardians Rising, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Guardians Rising continues with more Pokémon-GX.