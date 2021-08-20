The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Guardians Rising Part 16

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On May 5th, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of the Sun & Moon era: Guardians Rising. This set focused primarily on the Guardian Deities of Alola, Tapu Koko, and Tapu Lele, which were introduced in the Generation Seven games. This set also included the Pokémon-GX mechanic introduced in Sun & Moon Base three months prior and includes quite a large number of Full Arts and Secret Rares. Increasing the number of Full Arts and Secret Rares in sets is a trend that has continued to this day. Now, we continue our journey with the Secret Rare cards of the set.

Max Potion, Rare Candy, Double Colorless Energy: These Sun & Moon-era sets are not the first to include Gold Trainer Items and Special Energies. Secret Rare Trainers go way back, with some of them quite stunning. My one issue with these in the Sun & Moon era, which I mentioned in the previous installment as well, is that there are so many of them, which makes it more difficult for completionists yet they aren't exactly quite as exciting to pull as a Secret Rare or Full Art Pokémon card. Max Potion has a current market value of $11.32 and is the 21st most valuable card in the set. Rare Candy has a current market value of $21.89 and is the 10th most valuable card in the set. Double Colorless Energy has a current market value of $35.10 and is shockingly the 3rd most valuable card in the set. Overall, Energies tend to be more valuable than Golden Trainer Items because of their use in the game, but it still comes as a surprise to me that this one ranks that high.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Guardians Rising, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Guardians Rising continues with more cards.