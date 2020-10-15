The Coffee Talk Soundtrack Is Being Released On Vinyl

Black Screen Records and Toge Productions revealed today that the Coffee Talk soundtrack will be coming to vinyl. One of the unsung characters of the game is the music in the background as you're having your chats over a cup of brew, and now you can take that music home and throw it on a record player. This will be a limited edition vinyl with specially colored discs featuring all 14 tracks from the soundtrack for you to enjoy the day with. You can currently pre-order the album for €32,00 on their website, with the albums due to ship sometime this winter. And if you'd like to get a sample of what it will sound like, you can preview the album on Spotify.

The soundtrack will be available on 180g matcha green/coffee brown double vinyl and comes in a beautiful gatefold sleeve with stunning new original artwork by Natto (@vulpetrope) and liner notes by the Coffee Talk dev team and comes with a free Coffee Talk logo sticker. "Jazzy chords, hip-hop beats, vinyl crackles, a chilled mind and heart, and a prayer, that's all you need to make music for Coffee Talk. It's soothing, relaxing, and most importantly, keeping the warmth of your heart." – Andrew Jeremy, Game Producer / Music Composer Coffee Talk is a game about listening to people's problems and helping them by serving up a warm drink out of the ingredients you have in stock. It is a game that depicts lives as humanly as possible, while having a cast that is more than just humans. Immerse yourself in the stories of alternative-Seattle inhabitants, ranging from a dramatic love story between an elf and a succubus, an alien trying to understand humans' lives, and many others modern readers will find strongly echo the world around them.