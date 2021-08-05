The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Guardians Rising Part 3

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On May 5th, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of the Sun & Moon era: Guardians Rising. This set focused primarily on the Guardian Deities of Alola, Tapu Koko and Tapu Lele, which were introduced in the Generation Seven games. This set also included the Pokémon-GX mechanic introduced in Sun & Moon Base three months prior and includes quite a large number of Full Arts and Secret Rares. Increasing the number of Full Arts and Secret Rares in sets is a trend that has continued to this day. Now, we begin our journey with the Ultra Rare GX cards of the set.

Metagross GX: All right, now we're talking. I can't even lie to you about this. I have great memories of Guardians Rising and recall being more fond of it than the base Sun & Moon set, but when I started this retrospect, I was looking at the cards and feeling like they hadn't aged very well. It's only been four years, but still — the computer-generated graphics were looking pretty crazy. Seeing Metagross here, though, along with this entire selection reminded me of how solid some of these cards are. The low, tilted angle on Metagross makes this Pokémon exude power.

Alolan Ninetails GX: When I think of Guardians Rising, there are two GX cards that come to mind with the greatest potency, and this is one of them. The Alolan Ninetails GX, for me, is one of the two main attractions in the set, and I think this standard GX might even be nicer than the Full Art! The light icy blues, the stellar design, and the pose work beautifully. You can almost hear Ninetails' cry vibrating through the icy mountains.

Kommo-O GX: Here we have a Pokémon that doesn't get quite as much love as many of the Pseudo Legendaries do. This card isn't an absolute stunner, but it's a pretty solid depiction of an underrated Pokémon.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Guardians Rising, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Guardians Rising continues with more Pokémon-GX.