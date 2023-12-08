Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Charizard, Obsidian Flames, pokemon, pokemon cards

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Obsidian Flames Part 22: Revavroom Ex

Varoom gets two cards in Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Obsidian Flames, and they can be evolved into the Steel-type Revavroom ex.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On August 11, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the third set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which introduced Tera Pokémon with a Tera type differing from their base type. The chase card is a Dark-type Tera Charizard ex. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames art spotlight, we continue with the Steel-types.

The Varoom line gets the spotlight here with two Varoom cards and a Revavroom ex. The first Varoom to the left is illustrated by Kouki Saitou, whose style is instantly recognizable. After so many years contributing to the hobby, of course it is. While the Varoom in the center is unusually similar in pose to the card directly before it, Saya Tsuruta differentiates this illustration with an evocative, hand-drawn style. The Revaroom couldn't be less hand-drawn, with artist takuyoa delivering a PS2-style 3D illustration that is a bit hard to take in. We get a much better look at Revavroom with its other cards in the set.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames. Next time, the spotlight continues with the standard section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

