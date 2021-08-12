The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Guardians Rising Part 9

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On May 5th, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of the Sun & Moon era: Guardians Rising. This set focused primarily on the Guardian Deities of Alola, Tapu Koko and Tapu Lele, which were introduced in the Generation Seven games. This set also included the Pokémon-GX mechanic introduced in Sun & Moon Base three months prior and includes quite a large number of Full Arts and Secret Rares. Increasing the number of Full Arts and Secret Rares in sets is a trend that has continued to this day. Now, we continue our journey with the Full Art Trainer cards of the set.

Hala Full Art Trainer Supporter: Dynamic character design, a cool blue shirt balanced out by the flaming background, and a vibe that ties into the Alola-focused set. A great card.

Hau Full Art Trainer Supporter: Wow, is this an underrated card. The fact is, the female trainer cards end up being more popular every time, with the one exception of N. N is a dude who can, against all odds, make a chase card. This Hau, though, does what I strongly believe more trainer cards should do… and that is to show a Pokémon! For example, right now, the number of trainer cards included in a modern set has ballooned, leading to some duds. In Chilling Reign, for example, there are excellent trainers… and then there's just a card featuring Agatha peering over her shoulder. Not a pull anyone would be super excited for. Add some Pokémon, though? That's a fun card! Hay is a rare recent case of this, which makes it among the very top trainer cards of the Sun & Moon era for me.

Mallow Full Art Trainer Supporter: This Mallow card exudes positive energy and excitement, and the artwork continues the fun, light vibe of Hau's card. While Guardians Rising is, I feel, mostly a comparable set in quality to the base Sun & Moon set, the trainer cards is an area where it certainly pulls ahead in quality.

