The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 10: Rotom V

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we check out another pair of Electric-types from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

We begin today with another Pokémon-V using the mysterious Lost Zone aura. 5ban Graphics illustrates Rotom in its standard form, charging forward as the ghostly teal, magenta, and purple aura swirls around it, designating that the card uses a Lost Zone mechanic. It seems, with no previewed cards from the next set Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest showing this aura, that this mechanic and visual quirk is unique to Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. We also have a cute common card to show today. This Tynamo is drawn by artist Yukiko Baba. This stylized depiction of Tyanmo's underground home bursts with color, making for a common card that truly stands out.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Next time, the spotlight continues with more cards from the main section of this themed expansion.