The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 15: Drapion VSTAR

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we move onto the Dark-type cards of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

First up, we have a stylized Seviper by Tomokazu Komiya, who brings one of the most immediately recognizable styles in the entire Pokémon TCG. Beyond the style, this card also tells a story, showing a Seviper that is totally freaked out to get a spiderweb on its tail as it slithers through the attic. We move onto the Ultra Rares with N-DESIGN Inc.'s Drapion V and PLANET Mochizuki's Drapion VSTAR. Both are cool, but the Drapion V stands out to me as one of the strongest Vs in the set due to an interesting use of the Pokémon's design, solid glowing effects that work terrifically well with the card's foil, and a strong use of background to set the tone.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Next time, the spotlight continues with more cards from the main section of this themed expansion.