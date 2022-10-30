The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 16: Radiant Sneasler

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we check out some Dark-type cards from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin including a common card and a Radiant Pokémon.

Artist Shibuzoh. delivers a trippy image of Inkay doing what it does best: turning upside down. The background here evokes a dreamlike, storybook setting mixed with intricate coloring using fine dots to create a unique, textured look to the image. Radiant Hisuian Sneasler sees illustrator Akira Komayama show off this new Pokémon's Shiny form for the very first time in the Pokémon TCG. This is, if I am not mistaken, the first time that we have seen a Hiusian form's Shiny at all in the hobby, which makes this an interesting card. Radiant cards are pulled in the Reverse Holo slot, which enriches openings, but I do wish that we had more in each set, so openings didn't get repetitive.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Next time, the spotlight continues with more cards from the main section of this themed expansion.