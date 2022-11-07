The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 24: Full Arts Begin

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we move to the Full Art section of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

The first three Full Art Pokémon-V of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin are…

Hisuian Electrode V Full Art, which showcases the newly released regional variant of this species introduced in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Artist 5ban Graphics delivers the art for this one, using the silver line art used for this card style to run cracks of shining foil through the blue background, evoking electricity.

delivers the art for this one, using the silver line art used for this card style to run cracks of shining foil through the blue background, evoking electricity. Delphox V Full Art, which features one of the strongest artworks of this section. Illustrated by PLANETA Yamashita, this card features Delphox in a powerful pose as the background looks like a flashing sun disappearing over a body of cool, blue water.

this card features Delphox in a powerful pose as the background looks like a flashing sun disappearing over a body of cool, blue water. Kyurem V Full Art, which is a lot cooler in person due to the way the icy, white, and blue areas of Kyurem's body gleam when the light hits the card's textured foil. However, takuyoa's choice of a pink background is slightly odd here. The actual illustration is solid, though, giving us a good look at Kyurem's complex character design.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Next time, the spotlight continues with more cards from the Full Art section of this expansion.