The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 4: Delphox V

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs., VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Fire-types from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

The first Pokémon-V of the set is Delphox V by 5ban Graphics. This showed off the magenta, teal, and purple aura used for cards with the Lost Zone mechanic at work. I'm a big Delphox fan so while this card leans a bit too heavily on the 3D style of artwork that defined the entire Sun & Moon era and the first year of Sword & Shield, I still quite like it. Then, we get a colored pencil-style Litleo by Sekio, who illustrates this Fire-type lion playing on a frozen pond with a skating Galarian Mr. Mime in the background. Litleo evolves into a male Pyroar in this Misa Tsutsui-illustrated card which shows this Pokémon bounding through a blaze of flames.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Next time, the spotlight continues with more cards from the main section of this themed expansion.