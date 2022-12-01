The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 48: Eternatus CSR

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Trainer Gallery of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

We have reached the end of the Character Super Rares in Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. The final two CSRs are Eternatus V and Eternatux VMAX, both of which depict Eternatus with Rose. In the games, Eternatus absorbs all of the energy in Galar as a result of Rose's meddling, which puts it into the Eternamax state seen on the card. Eternatus is the only Pokémon who can Eternamax, as other VMAXes depict other species in their Dynamax or Gigantamax forms. The Eternamax Eternatus power is so incredible that it causes a storm of Dynamax energy that can tear holes in spacetime and prevent opponents from attack. The V is illustrated by kodama and the VMAX is illustrated by the legendary Mitsuhiro Arita who drew the famous Base Set Charizard.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Trainer Gallery of this expansion.