The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 50: TG Trainers Part 2

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Trainer Gallery of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

The final three cards of the Trainer Gallery's selection of Full Art Trainers are:

Kabu, the Gym Leader of Monostoke Stadium who specializes in Fire-type Pokémon with artwork by Hideki Ishikawa.

Nessa, the Gym Leader of Hulbury Stadium who specializes in Water-type Pokémon with artwork by saino misaki.

Opal, the Gym Leader of Ballonlea Stadium who specializes in Fairy-type Pokémon with artwork by Taira Akitsu.

All three cards are the second time that these Trainers have gotten Full Art features, as these Trainer Gallery features have primarily celebrated the Trainers of the Galar region with new artwork. Both Nessa and Opal got their first Full Art Trainers in Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage while Kabu got his in Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze.

